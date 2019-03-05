WB urged to finance projects in Pakistan’s under developed areas

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar Tuesday said that the government was focusing on equitable development of marginalized regions of the country including Balochistan, South Punjab and merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged upon the World Bank to extend cooperation towards this end.

The Minister was talking to Country Director, World Bank, Patchamuthu Illangovan who called on him here. Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, Secretary Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed, Member Infrastructure Malik Ahmed Khan and senior officials of the Ministry were also present in the meeting.

Appreciating the contribution of World Bank in socio-economic development of Pakistan, the Minister said that the government was devising a strategy to uplift the neglected areas of the country. He apprised that the government would accord priority to development of less developed regions in the upcoming five-year plan. He said that the international lending institution could extend cooperation in this regard by financing various projects for these regions. Makhdum Khusro said that the Government would allocate resources for intermediate city development programme to develop new urban centres to mitigate migration pressures on big cities as well as expand regional growth centres.

Mr. Illangovan said that World Bank would continue to contribute to the development of Pakistan. He also gave a presentation on projects financed by the institution in collaboration with the Federal as well as provincial governments.

