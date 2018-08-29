WB to support new government

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The World Bank, Tuesday, announced to continue to extend support to Pakistan for implementation of the agenda for economic growth and social development being pursued by the new government.

In a meeting with Finance Minister Asad Umar here, Regional Vice President of World Bank, Hartwig Schafer outlined that achievement of economic stabilization is an important objective for government.

He also emphasized the importance of Human Capital Development, Macroeconomic Stabilization and Inclusive Growth for Pakistan; and reaffirmed World Bank’s support to Pakistan in these areas.

Minister for Finance Asad Umar welcomed the Vice President and stated that World Bank had been long standing development partner of Pakistan and had offered significant support to the Government over the years.

He informed the visiting Vice President of World Bank that the government will take all the requisite measures to implement the economic reform agenda to help put the economy back on track.

Finance Minister also shared with the Vice President that the new government desires to enhance the role of private sector and for that private sector will be encouraged to take lead in the economic development of the country. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Finance and Joint Secretary (WB), Economic Affairs Division.

Share on: WhatsApp