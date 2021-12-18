WB to provide financial, technical support to Excise Deptt

Raymond Muhula, a representative of the World Bank Friday called on the Director General (DG) Excise & Narcotics Control (E&NC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Aslam Wazir.

During the meeting, the representative of the World Bank assured all possible financial and technical support for enhancement of tax net, achievement of targets and capacity building of the Excise & Taxation Department.

Besides, the Additional Secretary Excise, Musharraf Marwat, Director Revenue, Saidul Amin and other authorities of the department were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the representative of the World Bank, the DG Excise & Narcotics Control, Mahmood Aslam reiterated.