WB team talks to CS Sindh on improvement of agriculture

Staff Reporter

A World Bank (WB) Team comprising its Head Johannes Hans (Senior Agriculture Economist of World Bank) and Abdul Wajid Rana called on Chief Secretary (SC) Sindh Rizwan Memon and discussed the proposed Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation Programme on Thursday.

The World Bank delegation in the analytical remarks with the specific reference to Punjab and Sindh, proposed various options for improvement of Agriculture and Irrigation System in Sindh, said a statement.

Discussion was also held on Agricultural imports-exports, subsidy to the genuine stakeholders of Agriculture and Irrigation fields, betterment of the crops of rice, suger-cane, wheat and livestock sectors.

The CS Sindh maintained that cultivators and farmers are being established by the Sindh Government, sufficiently, as well improvising of water system is also being uplifted, strategically.

He admired the World Bank Team for visiting the Sindh Secretariat and furnishing advices.

Additional Secretary Agriculture Basheer Ahmed Brohi and others also attended the meeting.

The World Bank Team thanked the Chief Secretary for arranging asession.—APP