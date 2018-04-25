WB team on ease of doing business visit Pakistan

Islamabad

Two members World Bank Doing Business team are visiting Pakistan to validate data and observe reform efforts of the present Government for Doing Business Report 2019. Various meetings with federal and provincial agencies and contributors are planned during their visit. In this context, Board of Investment being secretariat of Doing Business Reform hosted a meeting under the chairmanship of EDG, BOI Ms. Fareena Mazhar at BOI on 23.04.2018. Members of the World Bank visiting team, WB regional staff and officers of BOI attended the meeting.—PR