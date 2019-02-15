WB plays important role for various dev initiatives in Pakistan: Razak

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that World Bank (WB) has played important role in modernizing and supporting various development initiatives in Pakistan.

“The cooperation further needed to be expanded in improving the business and investment environment in the country” Adviser to the PM on Commerce said this in a meeting with the delegation of World Bank here.

A delegation led by the World Bank country Director Mr. Patchamuthu Illangovan called on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, a statement issued by Ministry of Commerce said.

The Adviser maintained that the current government is committed to take necessary measures to promote ease of doing business, enhancing export competitiveness and promoting industrialization. The Advisor highlighted the importance of agriculture sector that is critical for the growth of industrial sector. Different strategies, based on international best practices, were discussed to induce efficiency and competitiveness in industrial and agricultural sectors.

Razak Dawood also informed the delegation about the government’s vision of restructuring the public sector and improving the government for more efficient service delivery. The delegation appreciated the present government’s commitment in creating enabling environment for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and ease of doing business. They professed that with the current thrust on introducing the business friendly policies, Pakistan may perform better to become competitive in the region.

