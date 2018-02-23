WB to launch prosperity fund for Pakistan today

Islamabad

The World Bank in collaboration with UK Prosperity Fund would formally launch prosperity fund for Pakistan for the capacity building of federal and provincial institutions involved in promotion of investment in the country on Friday.

Under this initiative capacity building of Federal Board of Investment (BoI) and Sindh Board of Investment would be undertaken, which also initiate new investment strategy for Pakistan and redesigning of BoI website.

In this regard a-day long session for redesigning of BoI website would be held here to make it interactive and more business friendly.—APP