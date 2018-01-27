WB-IFC to assist in renewable energy projects in KP, Balochistan

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is keen to assist the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in renewable energy projects. The IFC has also expressed interest in investment in the improvement of Distribution network and it was also agreed that both sides will soon hold a roundtable to exchange views on possibility of the investment.

In this regard, IFC Vice President Snezana Stoijkvic, Friday, said that IFC was keen in tapping the renewable resources of Wind and Solar Power Generation in Balochistan and in this regard their teams would coordinate with the Power Division and all other stake holders.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahemd Khan Leghari along with World Bank Vice President for the South Asia, Annettee Dixon, Snezana Stoijkvic said that the IFC would also keen in assisting the power sector in tapping the renewable energy sources in KPK.

Annettee Dixon added that the World Bank appreciated the reforms already undertaken by the Power Sector. The Vice President also expressed the interest of the World Bank in assisting the Power Division in formulation of new energy policy and national electricity plan. The World Bank also reiterated to continue supporting the power sector in the modernization of transmission lines.

According to Power Division, Sardar Awais Ahemd Khan Leghari has that Power Division is planning to establish renewable energy institute to conduct research, study the existing potential and propose policy matters to the government in the field of alternative energy.

The Minister while explaining the potential of renewable energy sources that Pakistan have, stated that in order to tap the resources and pass on its due benefits to the consumers, the Government of has taken decision to call competitive bidding for the renewable energy power generation in future

The Minister also invited the World Bank and IFC to extend assistance in the establishment of Renewable Energy Institute which will study, conduct research and propose policies to the Government for the renewable energy sources in Pakistan. He said that Power Division is also working on indigenous resources mobilization for the establishment and sustainability of the Renewable Energy Institute.

The Minister also underscored the need of investment in the Power Distribution Sector to modernize the existing infrastructure. He also invited the World Bank and IFC to consider investing in laying the ABC cables in the Distribution network which will greatly help in reducing the line losses and controlling theft. He said that the payback time for ABC cables in just 9 months.