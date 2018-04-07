WB conducts discussion on combating violence against women

Staff Reporter

The World Bank (WB) conducted a roundtable discussion where Director General Punjab Chief Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit presented the reforms plan of the Punjab government for addressing the issue of violence against women.

The discussion, held at the World Bank office at Washington DC on April 5, was attended by more than 35 experts from WB’s working groups, said a handout issued here.

Diana Arango, the co-lead for WB’s Gender Based Violence Working Group as well as Paula Tavares from Women, Business and the Law participated in the discussion. They showed keen

interest in the Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence Act 2016.

The DG SRU explained the crucial step the Punjab Government took in introducing the Act, which offers a consolidated definition for violence against women in all its forms. The SRU also shed light on implementation mechanism of the Act i.e. South Asia’s first Violence Against Women Center (VAWC) in Multan district, which offers all police, prosecution, medical and psycho-social services under one roof.

The DG SRU shared the success of the first VAWC, which has dealt with more than 1,500 cases of various forms of Violence Against Women, and has evinced interest from various provincial governments and countries to replicate the model in their context. Other participants including Oni Lusk Stover from the World Bank’s Education Global Practice, talked about the crucial link between GBV and education.

The DG SRU further elaborated the Punjab government’s commitment to reform curriculum as the SRU has drafted and included chapters on women protection in the social studies curriculum for grades 9-12, in collaboration with the Punjab Textbook & Curriculum Board.