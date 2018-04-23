WB chief lauds Pakistan’s reforms agenda, assures support

Finance Adviser meets Kristalina Georgieva

Washington

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Miftah Ismail met with Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank, Kristalina Georgieva in Washington, and discussed WB’s portfolio in Pakistan as well as the future pipeline.

He briefed the MD about Pakistan’s economic performance over the past few years and pointed out that Pakistan was set to achieve higher GDP growth rate during the current year again and was hoping to maintain this momentum in the coming years due to robust performance of the real sector of the economy, says a statement received here Sunday.

He also drew attention to improvement in the country’s exports resulting from various policy initiatives implemented by the government.

Ms. Georgieva appreciated reforms implemented by the Government and assured Bank’s support in carrying forward Pakistan’s development agenda with a focus on SMEs, new business start-ups, agribusiness and greater regional connectivity.

The Adviser also drew attention to disputes between Pakistan and India over the construction of hydropower projects and requested the Bank to play its role under the Indus Water Treaty.

Meanwhile the Pakistan delegation led by Miftah Ismail participated in the IMF / World Bank spring meetings 2018 and attended a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines at Washington.

The Adviser along with the Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) met with the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business team led by the Acting Chief Economist and apprised them of 75 reforms implemented by the Government to improve business and investment environment in Pakistan.

He also met with a large delegation of the US multinationals, members of the US-Pakistan Business Council, at the US Chamber and invited them to take advantage of investment opportunities available in Pakistan. The Finance Adviser also participated in a dinner hosted by Bill Gates, co-chaired by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, for Finance Ministers of various developing countries. The meeting deliberations focused on health financing initiatives in developing countries.

The Adviser’s delegation includes Governor State Bank and Secretary Economic Affairs Division. Pakistan’s Alternate Executive Director at the World Bank and Economic Minister at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington also assisted the delegation.—APP