WB assures coop in important dev projects to Dr Shamshad

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

World Bank has assured all possible cooperation with Pakistan in important development projects. In this regard, Country Director World Bank Patchamuthu Illangovan held a meeting with the Minister for Finance Dr. Shamshad Akhtar and discussed important issues related to cooperation between the World Bank and Pakistan.

According to Finance Ministry, Illangovan felicitated the Finance Minister on assuming her new responsibilities as well as assured of all possible cooperation from the bank in important development projects. Finance Minister thanked Illangovan for his best wishes and said that with the valuable support from our development partners our journey for the development of the country will continue in future.