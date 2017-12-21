WB approves $825m loan for Pakistan infrastructure

Observer Report

Washington

The World Bank has granted Pakistan a $825 million loan to upgrade the energy and public finance sectors in a country which has long struggled with chronic power shortages and poor fiscal management.

Just over half the loan, $425 million, would be used to modernise the national grid, the World Bank said on Wednesday.

The government has had some success in generating more electric power to ease a years-long energy crisis, but its distribution has been hampered by poor transmission.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said recently that 10,000 megawatts had been added to the national system, with another 10,000 megawatts available in the next two years.

“The improved power supply will help meet the unserved demand from consumers and reduce the number and duration of power outages,” Illango Patchamutu, the country manager for the World Bank, said in a statement.