WB agrees to rehabilitate Sukkur Barrage for Rs16b in four years

Staff Reporter

The World Bank has agreed to finance the much awaited rehabilitation of Sukkur Barrage for the provincial government has been asked to submit the PC-I.

This decision was taken in a meeting held between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and World Bank Country Director Mr Patchamuthu Illangovan and his 14-member experts and sector chief delegation here on Tuesday.

The chief Minister was assisted by Provincial Ministers for Home Sohail Siyal, Local Government Jam Khan Shoro, Population Welfare Mumtaz Jakharnai, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Pricniapl Secretary to Cm Sohail Rajput, Secretary School Education Iqbal Durani, Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho, Secretary Irrigation Jam Shah, Secretary Population Laiq Ahmed and others.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that consultants for feasibility study for rehabilitation of Sukkur Barrage was conducted and the draft feasibility was reviewed by experts. Further revision in feasibility Study was made by World Bank Experts, including experts in Dam Design, Sedimentation and Structures.

He said that the Consultant’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report Was also reviewed by International POE in August 2017, after public hearing for the project’s environmental impacts. The international POE has also submitted Environmental and Social Assessment Report.

The Sindh Chief Minister giving details of assessment findings said that Barrage structure has been declared safe and rehabilitation works could extend its life indefinitely. He added that the rehabilitation works for exiting barrage selected for design discharge of 1.3 million cusecs, which would not require any changes in the existing right pocket river training works.

He said that additional studies have been recommended during the implementation stage. They are location study for a new barrage, Sediment Transport Modeling and Monitoring Study, Physical Model Study in UK/Holland for Consultant’s recommendation for changes in right pocket river training works, enabling increase in the Barrage flood handling capacity to 1.5 million cusecs.

Murad Ali Shah said that the rehabilitation works would be implemented over a period of four years.