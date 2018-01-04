Waza, Yasmeen visit martyrs’ families in Pulwama

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Yasmeen Raja along with delegations visited the families of martyrs Fardeen Ahmed Khandey and Manzoor Ahmed Baba in Pulwama district.

Addressing mourners in Tral area of Pulwama, Mukhtar Waza said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute was main cause of bloodshed in the occupied territory.

He urged India to stop killing innocent people and instead take measures for settlement of the decades old Kashmir dispute.

Mukhtar Waza was accompanied by Engineer Fiaz Ahmed Butt, Shakeel Ahmed Mir, Sohail Ahmed Ahangar, Gulzar Ahmed and Ghulam Nabi.

Yasmeen Raja during her visit to the victim family of Manzoor Ahmed Baba at Drubgam in Pulwama paid glowing tribute to him and other martyrs.—KMS