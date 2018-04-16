Waza visits martyrs’ families in Kulgam

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza visited the families of Sharjeel Ahmad and others martyrs in Khudwani and other areas of Kulgam district to express solidarity with them.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza on the occasion condemned the killing of civilians, indiscriminate use of pellets and vandalism of properties by the Indian troops in Shopian, Kulgam and Islamabad districts.

He said that the growing Indian aggression against unarmed and peaceful people in Kashmir had touched the alarm line and turned this beautiful place into a battlefield.

Waza urged the world community to take cognisance of the Indian brutalities in Jammu and Kashmir and take concrete steps to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute for ensuring permanent peace in the South Asian region.—KMS