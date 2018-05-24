Waza visits Bijbehara hospital, expresses solidarity with injured

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, visited Bijbehara hospital and inquired about the condition of the people including women who were injured in a grenade blast in Bijbehara town. Mukhtar Ahmed Waza on the occasion expressed deep sympathy with the injured.

He urged the international human rights organizations to use their good offices and play their part in stopping the ongoing bloodshed in occupied Kashmir. He said if this bloodshed and uncertainty had to be ended in region then it’s high time for India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective through tripartite talks with the active involvement of all the stakeholders including the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement visited SMHS Hospital in Srinagar and inquired about the condition of the people recently injured in the firing of Indian troops in Shopian and Ganderbal areas.

On the other hand, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party General Secretary, Maulana Muhammad Abdullah Tari, expressed serious concern over the increasing tension between Pakistan and India on the Line of Control and Working Boundary. He appealed to the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role in easing the tension between the two countries.—KMS