Waza stresses political solution of Kashmir dispute

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that Kashmir is a political dispute and should be settled through political means.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a condolence gathering at Damhaal khashipora in south Kashmir’s Islamabad district asked for initiating a meaningful dialogue between India, Pakistan and the genuine leadership of Kashmir to resolve the lingering dispute.

He said that Kashmir was not against people of India. “We want economic progress in the region for which the settlement of Kashmir dispute is inevitable,” he added.—KMS

