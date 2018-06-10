Waza pays glowing tributes to martyr Mudassir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza visited the residence of martyred youth, Mudassir Ahmad Butt, at Parigam Kulgam and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Mudassir was recently martyred by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district.

Speaking on occasion, he paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth. He held New Delhi’s policy in Kashmir responsible for the killing of innocent youth. He said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.—KMS