Wayward traffic system

Karachi there are numerous traffic problems and every day people are facing many hardships that includes government employs, students and common people as they all are victim of traffic system .Due to this issue many people get regularly late from their jobs or students miss their classes in schools and universities.

However, the PPP Government in Sindh is challenging parties that have government in other provinces to defeat PPP in all over Sindh. Let me tell the Government in Sindh that they should first provide basic facilities to their people and after that throw challenges to others. Now this is the time to prove that PPP deserves any win in Sindh.

ASIMA JAHANGIR

Via email