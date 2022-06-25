Wayne Rooney, the former Machester United forward, has decided to resign from his duties as manager of Derby County.

The League One club announced his decision on Friday that will bring an end to Rooney’s 17-month turbulent spell at the club.

During the former footballing greats leadership, Derby was marred by financial troubles and was relegated to the third tier of English football.

Wayne Rooney has today informed Derby County Football Club that he wishes to be relieved of his duties as first-team manager with immediate effect,” Derby said in a statement on the club’s website.

“Today I met with the administrators to inform them of my decision that it was time for me to leave the club. In fairness to them, they tried tremendously hard to change my decision but my mind was made up,” said Rooney

“My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs, and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge.”

Despite the stability on the pitch, Derby were handed two separate points deductions totaling 21 points for entering administration and breaching financial rules last season, which contributed to their relegation from the Championship.

There were signs of a quick turnaround in the fortunes but the American businessman Chris Kirchner’s proposed acquisition of the club fell through this month after he failed to meet the English Football League’s deadline to complete the purchase leaving the club in a precarious situation.

Wayne Rooney joined Derby County as a player before becoming their manager in January 2021.