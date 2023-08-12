The government on Friday imposed a ban on waving national flag with the political party’s flag in federal capital Islamabad.

The government took extraordinary measures ahead of Independence Day being celebrated on August 14, imposing a ban on waving national flag with the political party’s flag.

Additionally, a ban was also imposed on placing political party’s flags along with the national flags at sale points in Islamabad.

The Islamabad police department has also been directed to stop the sale of vuvuzela and ordered the officers to strictly monitor their areas.

Earlier in the month, taking strict notice of noise pollution, the judicial magistrate ordered authorities to take action against the sellers and users of toy horns (vuvuzelas) on the occasion of Independence Day.

As Independence Day approaches, the sight of vuvuzelas hanging alongside other merchandise at stalls is a common sight across the country.

Taking strict notice, Judicial Magistrate-X (Malir) Syed Anwar Ali Shah has ordered the police to take stern action under Section 190(c) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against the use or selling of vuvuzelas, commonly known as honking toy horns.