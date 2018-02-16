Wave of radical feminism

Needless to say, feminism has empowered women indefinitely, but for all the wrong reasons. In the present day and age, women are chasing their dreams, exercising their right to vote and encouraging fellow counterparts to follow their lead. However, in view of women opening up about their personal experiences regarding sexual harassment and violence, several men have had to put up with fabricated lies and false accusations directed at them. I firmly believe that not all men are sexual predators and not all women are naïve. That said, radical feminism has received widespread attention over the years and I condemn it to its core. The term calls for a complete extermination of men by means of speech and vehement actions.

The dynamic of the world is changing steadily and women are voicing their opinions to get back at men and prove them wrong. They are tearing corporate sectors into shreds and forging toxic accusations aimed at the opposite gender to get ahead in their careers. It is not considered a norm for men to accuse women of violence and sexual advances as the idea sounds rather unconventional. It only sounds believable when women say it. However, I have questions. Why do feminists hold men accountable for everything? The word f-e-m-i-n-i-s-t itself perpetuates gender biasness and misandry. I believe that women are committing the same crimes men carried out decades and centuries ago. The only difference, however, is that of manipulation, not violence. Believe it or not, matriarchy is taking charge of the world and is based entirely on injustice.

HAIDER RIFAAT

Via email

