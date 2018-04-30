‘Watermelon attracting customers as temperature rises

With large supply of watermelons in markets, Watermelon , a fruit associated with summer season has been in high demand all across the country including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. According to report aired by a private news channel, sale of watermelons has been brisk in various parts of the country as watermelons are available in plenty during the summer months.

Watermelon a cheap summer fruit is dominating in the markets and roadside stalls continuously to attract a large number of customers.

According to fruit market sources, hundreds of trucks carrying watermelon are coming in the markets every day.Generally, the watermelon starts coming from April every year and continues till June.

The demand has been good. The season has just started but the demand for watermelons has gone up. Watermelon is the perfect fruit to hydrate the body and quench your thirst,” said a vendor Ahmad Shahbaz.

The demand for watermelons has already touched the skies. About 100kg to 200kg watermelons are being sold daily in different fruit markets. Heavy rush is seen at shops since morning hours. People are trying to beat the heat with the fruit, he added. Vendors are happy with the rising demand for the fruit as they are doing brisk business, said another vendor imran luqman.

“The business will pick up with further rise in mercury in the coming days,” he added. A customer Yasir Nawaz said my family and specially my children prefer to have watermelon all days in a week so that I frequently buy this refreshing fruit to my family and kids whenever I pass by nearest market.

Medical expert Dr Sana Ameer also said watermelon contains about 6% sugar and 92% water by weight. As with many other fruits, it is a source of vitamin C, she added.

She said almost 95 per cent of watermelon is water, but the remaining 5 per cent is loaded with lycopene, an anti-oxidant that protects the human heart, prostate and skin health.—APP

