WaterAid, the leading international non-profit organization dedicated to providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions, alongside Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) and M&C Saatchi World Services Pakistan, is delighted to announce its partnership with Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company (PRMSC) for the transformative “Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project.” This transformative initiative aims to revolutionize water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) practices in rural Punjab, promoting healthier lives and sustainable development.

The WaterAid Led Consortium will spearhead the comprehensive Behaviour Change Communication and Capacity Development (BCCD) component of the project, empowering villagers with essential knowledge to improve WASH conditions and overall well-being. This involves raising awareness about poor WASH conditions, promoting hygiene in public spaces, encouraging Baby WASH practices for mothers and children, and addressing critical waste management issues. The strategy also aims to raise awareness about PRMSC’s services, enhancing the project’s impact.

Mr. Asadullah, CEO/ PD of PRMSC, shared his thoughts, saying, “This pilot is crucial to achieving our overall objectives. We are determined to bring positive behaviour changes in WASH practices and create a lasting impact on the well-being of rural Punjab. We are all in this together.”