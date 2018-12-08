Water woes in Basima

It is a well-known fact that water is the basic need of mankind. Without water it is hard to live. It is an irony of fate that there is a place in Balochistan’s Washuk district which is called Basima (itself a tehsil) is facing water shortage. There has also been a spell of drought in the district, almost for ten years which has led to this situation.

The rich have installed tube wells to meet their requirements of water but the underprivileged cannot afford to fix tube wells for themselves. In fact, it is a luxury for them. Moreover, by the help donkeys the people have to travel miles and miles in search of drinking water. No sooner the Sun rises, than the girls and boys, who must go to school, instead go far off areas to fetch water. I request the concerned authorities as well as CM of Balochistan; solve the crisis, please.

MOHAMMAD JAAN QADIR

Bolan, Turbat

