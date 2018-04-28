Pakistan – the land of the pure {poor} is beset with a plethora of problems which almost all need urgent attention for solution. One of them is shortage of water which is being faced by many of us. Let’s analyse the problem: where did the issue begin? The major reason behind water crisis is the water tanker mafia. These water tankers are filled from pipelines which supply direct water into our houses. However, as this supply is used to fill the tankers, water does not make it into our homes. Later on, water tanker owners sell us our own water at very high prices. So, now, the government should check and control the activities of this fast growing mafia in Pakistan.

JAWAD SHAIKH

Via email

