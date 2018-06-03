Water scarcity has plunged many cities, towns and villages into a water crisis through the nook and cranny of the country. It is feared that many cities and areas have to be in the grip of water in the days ahead in this water –stressed country. But unfortunately neither our ruling elites nor even a vast majority of our people who are suffering from water crisis have yet learnt how to use this precious “Gift of Allah” what we call “water” which is the hub if life, judiciously and safely. Like many others, I have no concern “who is who” in the upcoming caretaker setup both at the Centre and in the provinces. My topmost worry and concern is the alarmingly increasing water scarcity because water sustains all and water crisis not only paralysis urban and rural life but also our economy and environment, among other things. No water, No life.

Had our people in power and authority in different public/private sector organizations, including the multinational companies built their underground rainwater storage tanks, lush lawns within, green belts, plants and flowers would not have dried up and died as I see in Islamabad in many offices nowadays. May I note here these thought-provoking words of Benjamin Franklin, founding father of the US, for sensitization of our thick-skinned water consumers and also people in authority, if they bother to reflect upon these and take pragmatic steps before it is too late and water war becomes a reality in this land? “ When the well is dry, we know the worth of water.”

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

