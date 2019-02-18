Water supply to cantt areas from Khanpur dam resumed

Rawalpindi

Water supply to cantt areas from Khanpur dam has been resumed after completion of the Khanpur canal de-silting project which was started on February 1. Talking to APP, RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood informed that the de-silting project has been completed and the water supply to the residents has been restored.

The supply of water from Khanpur Dam to Rawalpindi city and the cantonment areas was reduced due the project, leading to a shortage of water in many localities.

He said the board was trying to meet water demand through tube wells. The board supplies water from the Khanpur Dam to Chor, Masrial Road, Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Kiani Road, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony and other areas where the residents had made complaints about the short supply of water.

RCB had to supply water through water tanks, he said adding water from tube wells were being supplied to colonies by running them over time.

To a question, he said that RCB had been effectively pursuing its plan to avert water shortage and ensure steady water supply to the resident.

RCB under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas had also disconnected a large number of illegal water connections, he added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp