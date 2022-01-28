Water supply to be started after canals sanitation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan has said that water supply to canals and irrigation schemes should be started by completing the canal Sanitation Campaign on time so that farmers do not get a chance to complain.

The minister further directed to dispose of materials extracted from canals on time so that it does not affect the environment. Monitoring teams should start the tour and send reports on daily basis while no concessions should be made to the perpetrators of malpractice.

He further directed to formulate timely action plan for the coming year, while in view of the weather conditions, he directed to pre-pare different schedule regarding closure of canals in different areas next time. The meeting was at-tended by Nizamuddin Secretary Irrigation, Khalid Khan DS Technical, Chief Engineers and S.E.

Provincial Minister Arshad Ayub Khan was briefed in detail about the funds allocated for canal Sanitation Campaign, Sanitation Plan, Monitoring Teams and use of technology in Monitoring.