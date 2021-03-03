Water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB

Water supply to multiple areas in Karachi will be disrupted for 72 hours starting Wednesday, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board said.

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board was repairing a 48-inch diameter line, it said. The repair work would start at 8am on March 3 and continue until 8am on March 6.

Water supply will remain suspended in Bin Qasim Town, National Highway, Manzil Pump, Muzaffarabad Colony, Malir Town, Moria Khan Goth, Jinnah Terminal, PIA Colony and adjacent areas, according to the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) .

The supply will be partially suspended in Landhi Town, Shah Faisal Town and Model Colony.

The repair work was inevitable, Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) Managing D irector Asadullah Khan said.

He urged residents of these areas to carefully use water during this period