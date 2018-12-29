Water supply scheme for Dolomuch, Seenlasht inaugurated

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

A scheme of potable drinking water for Dolomuch colony and Seenlasht was inaugurated at Seenlasht. Additional Deputy Commissioner Chitral Minhasuddin was chief guest on the occasion who unveiled plaque of the project.

Water supply scheme was completed by Aga Khan Agency for Habitant (AKAH) with financial support of European commission. Engineer Altaf told this scribe that they dig a well 29 feet deep on the bank of Chitral river where water collecting after natural filtration and that water supplying to Dolomuch colony with the help of 180 HP electric motor. Water supplying to Colony in 6 feet pipe which push 26 liters water per second discharge.

Regional Program Manager AKAH Muhammad Karam said that they working on drinking water schemes mostly in remote and backward areas of Chitral. He said some 22 water supply schemes completed at Broghul, Yarkhun lasht and adjacent areas of upper Chitral. He said that their organization supplying drinking water to 87,000 people in entire district. He specially thanked to Col Shahzada Sharif for donating piece of land for water reserver.

Community leader Zuhran Shah, Liaqat Ali and other demanded for handing over the scheme to Public Health Engineering Department. In this connection a simple but prompt function was also held at Community based school.

Addressing to the gathering ADC Minhas appraised quality work of AKAH. He said during flood in 2015 all water supply schemes of Public Health Engineering were washed away but only those schemes were saved which completed by AKAH. He said local people often came to my office when I was AC Mastuj and they complained that Public health Engineering staff digging earth very less only 1 or one and half feet but AKAH digging ground more than 4 feet which is same in winter season and water will not be freeze. The were also demanding for digging earth for carrying pipeline on the standard of AKAH.

Traditional gifts of Chitrali Caps were also presented to guests on the occasion. Talking to this scribe Miss Zubaida Parveen said that they are very happy on completion of water supply scheme in past their children were often fell ill due to drinking contaminated water. Fahmida Bibi is a college student she said that before this scheme they were compelled to drink water in gallon before leaving for college as a result their precise time was wasting but now they can get water inside their houses.

