Water supply to remain affected in Srinagar, Budgam areas today

Srinagar

The water supply to several areas of Srinagar and Budgam will remain affected from 10 am tomorrow until Wednesday afternoon due to urgent requirement of repairs on main water pipe of Sukhnag Water Supply Scheme.

“The areas to be affected include Gungbugh, Lalu sheeshgari bagh, Galwanpora, Jeelanabad, Humhama, Nadir Gund, Firdousabad Batamaloo, Soibugh, Haran, Daharmuna, Hamdania Colony, Rakhe Arth, Zainakote, Old HMT, Gundi Hassi Bhat, Sozeith, Narbal, Ranbirgarh etc. The areas which will be partly affected are:Maloora, Mujgund, Lawaypora Salfia Colony Aluchibagh SD Colony Batamaloo, Tengpora Bye Pass,” Executive Engineer Water Supply Master Plan Division Srinagar said, in a statement.

“The residents of these areas are requested to limit the usage of water during this period to bare minimum and keep a judicious storage with them beforehand. In case of emergency the following numbers may be contacted. 2452047, 2477207. Toll free 01942470789. Budgam residents may contact 255249,” he added.