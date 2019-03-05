Water shortage triggers massive protest in Badin

Staff Reporter

Badin

The massive rally of hundreds of people, protest demonstration and sit in was held in Badin district’s headquarter on Monday. The different groups of growers, traders associations, representatives of civil society, social organizations, workers and office bearers of different political and religious parties hailing from different towns and cities of district Badin joined the rally and protest demonstration and have paid sit-in against persisting acute shortage of irrigatory and potable water in district Badin.

When, large number of people belonging to various walks of life, social activists, writers, journalists, citizens Badin district and adjacent areas have also joined the protesters amid to show their solidarity and support with protesting growers.

The protest rally was taken out from Allah Wala Chowk Badin and while marching on main-streets of city headquarters was reached at outside of Badin Press Club where this was turned into massive sit-in. This protest demonstration and sit-in resulted in complete suspension vehicular traffic on main road of Badin which leads to Karachi.

The representatives of the growers, Azizullah Dero, Haji Hanif Khaskheli, Abdul Sardar Aashiq Gopang, Ameer Azad Panhwar, Shahnawaz Siyal, Aziz Khaskheli, Mir Noor Ahmed Talpur, Khalil Ahmed Bhurgari, Dilbar Khuwaja, Khuda Dino Shah, Rasheed Ahmed Gopang, Mir Lakhi Jamali, Wahid Bux Chandio and others addressing the participants of the protest said that severe water shortage had broken the back of farming community and compelled them to obliteration and starvation.

They deplored that water share of district Badin was being theft by the rulers and influential and the illegal obstructions were installed on the canals which makes Badin fertile adding that people in different areas of district Badin were forced to migrate to other areas for their livelihood after finding no hope of the terrible water shortage lessen for the past many months when livestock were also being perished because of acute water shortage.

