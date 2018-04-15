Water shortage scenario

Water availability scenario in the country is becoming grave with the passage of time as Tarbela and Mangla dams have hit their dead levels and there are no prospects of heavy rains in near future. The water crisis, caused by climate change, is posing a threat to the crops as well as electricity generation, leading to prolonged summer load-shedding.

As Punjab and Sindh, the provinces that cater to the food needs of the entire country, are facing 60 percent shortage, one can imagine the fate of present and future crops. Unfortunately, no government could concentrate on this issue and as a result we are faced with a delicate scenario. Thus, it is high time we discuss this matter with China and make construction of water reservoirs as part of CPEC to achieve timely progress for increasing water storage capacity of the country.

BABA FAIZ

Ball Nigwar

