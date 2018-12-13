Water shortage perturbs residents of UC 42

Staff Reporter

Water shortage perturbed the residents of Union Council (UC) – 42 Dhoke Elahi Bukush and adjoining areas for last many days.

No substitute arrangements were made by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to ensure regular supply, the residents namely Rizwan Chatta, Zahoor, Adalat, Rab Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas, Riaz, Fayyaz, Said Rasool, Ali Nawaz, Shakeel Ahmed, Sheikh Tasl eem ,Muhammad Javed, Muha mmad Aslam, Muhammad Akram, Wasiq Razzak, Sajjad Sadiq showed their grievances and threatened to lodge a protest against WASA for not providing the water. A complainant of Dhoke Elahi Bukush said “we have to fetch water from far flung areas to meet the daily needs.

“We can’t afford a water tanker that is costly and unaffordable and we have to pay Rs. 1000 to get water from this source.”

