Water shortage perturbs residents

The residents of Tench Bhatta, Peoples colony, Bakra Mandi and adjoining areas are perturbed due to acute water shortage from last several days.

Fida Khan, a resident of the area while talking to APP said the Rawalpindi Cantonment Authority (RCB) has not made adequate arrangements to provide water in the area, adding that we have to get water from water tankers.—APP

