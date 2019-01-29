Water shortage irks residents

Rawalpindi

Water shortage perturbed the residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush and adjoining areas. No substitute arrangements were made by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to ensure regular supply of water, the residents of the affected areas told APP on Monday. Rizwan Chatta, Zahoor, Adalat, Rab Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas,Riaz, Fayyaz, Said Rasool, Ali Nawaz, Shakeel Ahmed, Sheikh Tasleem,Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Akram, Wasiq Razzak and Sajjad Sadiq, the residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush area showed their grievances and threatened to lodge protest against WASA for not providing them water.

A complainant of the area Dhoke Eali Bukush said he has no way other than to fetch water from far flung areas to meet the daily needs.—APP

