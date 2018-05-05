Water shortage irks RCB residents

Rawalpindi

Some parts of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) including Afshan Colony, Peoples Colony, Masrial Road, Dhoke Syedan, Bakra Mandi and adjoining areas are facing water scarcity.

The residents complained that some parts of Cantonment Board do not get adequate water supply as its consumption increases many time in summer season and water scarcity come up every year.

“Crowd can be seen at water filtration plants because some parts were reported without water for many days but the authorities concerned are making just verbal claims of sufficient supply and even providing water by tankers also.”

Shortage of water supply in Afshan Colony, Peoples Colony, Masrial Road, Dhoke Syedanand others areas of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has made lives of the residents miserable.

Haji Iqbal, Abdul Waheed, Tanveer Iqbal and others said the residents are facing great difficulties due to water shortage but the authorities concerned are paying no heed towards the resolution of the issue.

A large number of complaints have been registered but the water supply situation could not be improved, they added. They claimed that there was no regular water supply for their areas and the Department of Water Supply was playing a role of silent spectator.—APP