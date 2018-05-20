Sir, Balochistan has immeasurable natural wealth and strategic significance, but still it suffers from a sheer lack of facilities of a comfortable life. Water scarcity is one of such examples. In Balochistan, annual precipitation ranges from 50 to 500mm as much of it lies outside the monsoon zone. The women have to walk miles each day to fetch one container of water to meet the needs of their families.

The water is obtained from ponds and it sometimes becomes extremely brackish causing many water-borne diseases. According to the reports 62% of Balochistan is deprived of safe drinking water and more than 58% of its land is uncultivable due to water scarcity. The government is requested to put in place schemes to eliminate water shortage in Balochistan and provide safe drinking water to the people.

NIHA KHAN

Karachi

