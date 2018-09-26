Gwadar is a city which is under notice these days. But unfortunately, the city is facing shortage of water. According to a report, this is the second time that Gwadar and surrounding areas are facing severe water shortage in the last six years. The city’s population is also increasing because of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Meanwhile, the government has not found a solution to the water issue yet. The government has been paying tanker companies to truck in water from Meerani Dam in the neighbouring district Kech around 150 kilometres away from Gwadar city at the cost of Rs.17,000 for each tanker.

There is enough water in Meerani Dam to supply in Gwadar for a few more months. The current profit driven model is not only draining the provincial budget, but it is also inefficient compared to other systems. So, I request the concerned authorities to take benevolent steps to provide water to the Gwadar city as soon as possible.

MAHNOOR NOOR

Turbat

