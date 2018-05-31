Water shortage

Through the courtesy of your newspaper, I would like to convey to the Water Board Clifton the anguish and gruesome misery of residents of Clifton Kehkashan, Block-Seven (adjacent to Punjab House in Bath Island), Karachi. It has been over two years since we received a single drop of potable water from the local water supply, despite the fact that hefty bills are paid without fail to the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board. Residents of this locality have no choice but to surrender to the tanker mafia and buy water tankers at extortionate prices.

In the last two weeks, the problem has aggravated since the Rangers have closed the hydrants from which the tankers were filling water thus resulting in an acute crisis for us. While there is a need to crack down on the tanker mafia, the Water Board has not made arrangements to supply water through the direct supply lines in the absence of water provided by the mafia. Our plea to the Water Board is to find a solution for the hapless residents before springing into action and closing the only source for our survival. We have been run aground in this tussle between the law-enforcement agencies and the water tanker mafia. What is the fault of the poor citizens?

SHAHROZ SHERWANI

Karachi

