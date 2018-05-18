It is a matter of great concern for every right thinking Pakistani that water shortage both for drinking and irrigation purposes is touching serious proportions with every passing day. Indus River System Authority (IRSA), the regulatory authority for distribution of available water resources among the federating units in accordance with the provisions of the Indus Water Apportionment Accord 1991, has convened an emergency meeting of its Advisory Committee in Islamabad on May 15 to review the current water situation and anticipated criteria for the cropping season of Kharif 2018. As of May 12, the figures/data released by IRSA with regard to river inflows and outflows are alarming and remind everyone of the bitter fact of water availability gradually being reduced mainly due to lack of adequate major storage facilities. Pakistan stores only 10 per cent of its rivers natural inflows against 40 per cent and more average of other countries due to acute shortage of storage facilities. While reading and talking about water shortage deteriorating situation, one is also reminded about multi-purpose, condemned, criticized and discarded Kalabagh Dam which alone could generate 2400 to 3600 megawatt of cheap electricity and store 7 MAF of water for irrigation purposes had it been constructed much before now and not sacrificed for petty vested political interests at the cost of national interests..

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

