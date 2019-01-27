Water shortage

Currently, the biggest problem that the residents of Karachi are facing is that of shortage of water. There are many areas of the city where availability of sweet water has become a dream. The residents of both the posh and the less developed areas of the city have been experiencing shortage of water for the last 20 or 25 years, compelling them to drink/use bottled and tanker water, by purchasing the same.

The most affected areas are Layari, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Defence, Gulistan-e-Johar, Clifton, Landhi, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Orangi, Korangi, Malir, New Karachi, Punjab Colony, Delhi Colony, etc. According to a natural fact, after air, it is the water which is very important for the survival of any living being on earth.

Karachi is the biggest and the mega city of Pakistan, with an estimated population of over 20 million. According to the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB), the water requirements are around 1,100 million of gallons per day (mgd) for the whole population of the city. But, currently, hardly 550 million of gallons per day (mgd) water is being provided to the city. I think there are three main reasons of the shortage of water in Karachi and they are: virtual dominance of tanker mafia, lobbying of mineral water companies and corruption, mismanagement and collusion of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board.

Due to such artificial shortage of water in the city, the residents of the worst hit areas have been undergoing serious mental torture. The need of the hour, therefore, is to seriously address the problem of shortage of water for the residents of Karachi, by supplying the same at their door-steps, free of charge.

ABDUL SAMAD SAMO

Karachi

