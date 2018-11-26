No real solution to our water shortage has been presented or considered. All we have seen and heard is how to live with the problem. Conservation is obviously necessary, but it is not a solution. We need a national approach towards this serious matter if we want to save the lives of our nation from these issues. Ecological safeguards are important, as always, but they do not solve the water shortage problem. The problem needs to be approached on a bigger scale.

I am a resident of H1 Block Johar Town, Lahore. I would like to draw attention of the municipal authorities and water supply department towards the paucity of water in our locality where there is no fixed time for the supply of water. Sometimes, water is not supplied at all, consecutively for four-five days, while at other times it is for a very short time. Moreover, a few days before, water was muddy and dirty and could not be used for anything. We have already placed the complaint to the management but they have failed to respond properly and no action has been taken yet. I request the higher authorities to take quick and concrete action to solve our problem so that our everyday routine is not affected. I shall be more than glad if you could publish this request in the column of your prestigious newspaper so that it comes to the attention of the authorities.

FAHAD HASSAN ARSHAD

Lahore

