Water security requires effective National Strategy

Staff Reporter

Riphah Institute of Public Policy a constituent Institute of Riphah International University and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources holding International Water Conference on “Climate Change & Disaster Risk Management for Sustainable Development & Businesses” in Islamabad.

Mr. Sartaj Aziz, Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission was the chief guest at the inaugural session. He appreciated the unique combination of government, educational and development sectors to highlight the most alarming issue of “water” and its challenges. He apprised the audience about the ongoing projects of government to overcome the water challenges that Pakistan is facing. He appreciated the efforts of Riphah International University, PCRWR and other academic and non-governmental organization in organizing thought provoking session on a challenging issue.

Speakers were of the view that water is the key element for the socio-economic development of any country and we must not only view sustainability as a problem of science, engineering, or economics; it is also founded on values, ethics, and the equal contributions of different cultures.