Pakistan has been facing a magnitude of problems since it’s inception but water scarcity is one of the biggest issues of Pakistan. The shortage of water is causing adverse effect on the economy of the country. As shortage of water means less agricultural yields and to fulfill the demands we have to rely on the other countries, which result in more costs. It has badly affected the agricultural sector, which heavily depends on agro-based economy. The direct impact of water crisis in Pakistan has reduced crops, forest productivity and water level. On the other hand it has increased livestock, wildlife and human being mortality rate.

There are also some sort of social impact of water crisis in Pakistan which have mainly involved public safety, health problems and also reduced the quality of life. So the need of hour is to focus on the basic elements such as water development and water management. Big dams, like Kalabagh Dam, should be developed. Government should focus on this biggest issue to improve the situation of water scarcity. People should also manage the consumption of water in their individual capacity. This is a major task all of us need to accomplish together responsibly so as to avoid water related problems.

HINA KARIM

Karachi

Related