Water Scarcity: SC directs immediate construction of Bhasha, Mohmand Dam

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) to tackle the issue of water scarcity has ordered the immediate construction of Bhasha and Mohmand Dam.

The SC under Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday heard a case related to scarcity of water and construction of new dams.

Water resources are pertinent not only for human lives but for the country’s stability, the court orders said.

It further said that the Council of Common Interest did not express any reservation against Bhasha and Mohmand Dam.

During the hearing of case, the CJP remarked, “How much water are we wasting?”

The ministry of power and water responded that water worth millions of dollars is being wasted, adding that in one year 90 million acre-feet water is wasted.

He said that after Tarbela, a new dam should be built every ten years.

According to the ministry of power and water, one million acre-feet water costs $500 million.

During the hearing, the CJP asked why the government does not want dams to be built, to which the officials of the ministry responded that the underlying issue is that it isn’t the government’s priority.

