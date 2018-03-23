Water scarcity looming large

Dams’ construction to help meet demand of water: Minister

Islamabad

Like other parts of the world, water scarcity is also looming large in Pakistan as since 1951, the per capita water availability has been drastically shrunken from 5,600 cubic meters to the current level of 909 cubic meters. As per Population Census Organisation data, per capita water availability was 5,260 cubic meters in 1951, 4159 cubic meters in 1961, 2838 cubic meters in 1971, 2129 cubic meter in 1981, 1611 cubic meters in 1991, 1259 cubic meters in 2001 and around 909 cubic meters in 2017.

However, the population also witnessed sharp increase during the said period and it was recorded as 34 million in 1951, 43 million in 1961, 63 million in 1971, 84 million in 1981, 111 million in 1991, 143 million in 2001, 197 million in 2016 and 210 million in 2017, the data revealed. Official sources told that around 29 million acre feet (MAF) water wasted every year in the country due to poor storage facilities and accumulation of silt in the main water reservoirs of Tarbela and Mangla. They were of the views that only rapid increase in the population was not the sole factor of decrease in per capita water but lack of water storage capacity and conservation were also adding to this issue.

Cognizant of the issue, the incumbent government decided to build much awaited big water reservoirs including Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams etc from its own resources in order to increase water storage in the country. The Mangla dam raising project and Gomal Zam dam had already been completed to store additional 2.88 MAF and 1MAF water respectively.

Meanwhile, Minister for Water Reservoirs Syed Javed Ali Shah on Thursday underlined the need for construction of dams to meet growing demand of water in the country. With the construction of dams, wastage of rainy and flood water could have been avoided in a befitting manner, he said while talking to a news channel he said the work on some reservoirs was in progress due to consensus among the stakeholders. Upgradation of Mangla dam had been completed while the projects of Neelum-Jehlum and Diamer-Bhasha would be accomplished in near future, he added.

To a question regarding water issues with neighboring country, he said India was involved in violation of Indus Water Treaty. Pakistan would again seek help from International Court of Justice regarding Indian violations, Syed Javed Ali said. He expressed hope that India would come forward for resolving the issues with Pakistan regarding Indus Water Treaty. To another question he said all the provinces should focus on formulating a policy on water and express unanimity on it. As far as matter of water policy was concerned, he said the government would announce comprehensive water policy first time in the history of Pakistan.

Department of Public Health Engineering Government of Balochistan in collaboration with Balochistan Rural Support Program held one day seminar on Thursday, to observe World Water day, to highlight the importance of water for survival of life in this world Provincial Minister P.H.E Mir Amanullah Notazai, Provincial Minister for Environment and Information Technology Prince Ahmed Ali, Additional Secretary Development Naseebullah Bazai, Mayor Quetta Dr. Kalimullah, Deputy Mayor Quetta Muhammad Younis Baloch, civil society members and social workers were also present on the occasion.

While addressing the seminar, the speakers said that water problems are being faced by whole world today. In 2001, connoisseurs said that future wars in the world will be on water dispute rather than oil. They said that from 1997 to 2004, the province of Balochistan experienced worst drought in the history, during which clean drinking water problem was more intensified in Quetta and large number of people migrated from major cities of the province including Chaman, Loralai, Zhob, Pashin, Mastung, Khuzdar, Chaghi and Noshki.

They said that the main objective of the seminar was to aware citizens about the value of water for the uplift of irrigation and agriculture sector in the province. Department of Public Health Engineering with support of BRSP Balochistan, has organized seminars regarding water day in Quetta and other districts of the province, attended by civil society members, scholars, media persons, students and other organizations.

Speakers said that water is a great blessing, it should be valued at all costs, and every individual will have to play his role in making careful use of water to overcome water shortage in the future. They said that there is need to construct small dams all over the province, including Quetta, to prevent water shortage in future.—APP