Water scarcity in Havelian

Peshawar

Clean drinking water has become a rare commodity for the people of Tehsil Havelian despite millions of rupees spending Tehsil Municipal Administration fails to provide clean drinking water to the masses.

According to the details, as winter season started scarcity of water in different areas of Tehsil Havelian including Havelian city is becoming a huge problem.

Residents of Union Council Jhangra while talking to media said that tube well which is the only source of drinking water for several villages of the UC is out of order from last many days but Public Health Department did not bother to repair it and thousands of the people of these villages are facing acute shortage of clean drinking water.

They further said that despite several sureties by the public health department for the repairing of the tube well nothing happened. The elected local bodies members only visited them for the vote and now they are disappeared from the scene.The people of UC Jhangra warned LG and public health department that if their issue of water supply would not resolve immediately then they would start a strike and block Karakoram Highway (KKH).—APP