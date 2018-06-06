Water scarcity hits Zhob city

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Citizens in various localities of Zhob city are experiencing the toughest Ramadan as many areas don’t receive a single drop of water amid sizzling summer, when its consumption increased manifold. The city and adjacent areas continued to reel under a severe heat wave as the Met department has predicted no immediate relief in coming days. Blazing sun has been spitting fire for the last couple of days and the nights too are very hot with extremely hot winds, denying any relief to people even after Iftar.

The town’s maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 43 degrees Celsius. Scorching heat forced majority of the citizens to remain indoors but the youngsters, however daring to beat the heat wave thronged picnic points including Silyaza, Babar, Wiyala and Zhob river near Deragei bridge. Moreover, water scarcity making it extremely hard for the people to brave the exceptional heat. The absence of drinking water in Safi muhalla, Appozai town, Sherani bazaar, Nasarabad, Ganj muhalla, Jail muhalla and other areas has added to people’s woes manifold. The residents of the mentioned above areas complained that they have been facing water shortage since last week. Repeated complaints made to the Public Health department also yielded no fruits.